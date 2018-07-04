AbRam is happily curled up in Suhana’s arms in this adorable pic that Gauri Khan shared

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and their three kids -- Aryan (19), Suhana (18) and 5-year-old AbRam are currently in Europe enjoying their summer holidays. After sharing a picture of their family from Barcelona in Spain, looks like the Khan-daan has moved to France. Gauri shared a picture of Suhana and AbRam with three other people from Marseille, France.

Suhana plays the perfect big sister to AbRam who looks blissfully happy to be wrapped up in her arms. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote: “Suite Life On Deck.” Are they on a cruise liner?

🛳Suite Life On Deck A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

According to a report in NDTV, of the other three, two are the cousins of Suhana named Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chhiba).

It may be recalled that Gauri’s picture of the three Khan boys — AbRam, Aryan and Shah Rukh —went viral in no time after she posted it on July 1. There’s yet another picture which sent the Internet on a meltdown. It is a ‘sun-kissed’ picture of Suhana, possibly, whispering something into daddy SRK’s ear.

Meanwhile, Aryan has grown up to be quite a handsome young man and looks like some find him looking quite like his dad. On June 30, at the high profile engagement of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, paparazzi apparently had a tough time figuring who’s who when the trio -- Gauri, Aryan and SRK--made an entry at the party.

In a video posted online, the paparazzi gathered outside the Ambani residence in Mumbai were heard getting confused at the Khan family’s arrival. “Shah Rukh aaya, Shah Rukh aaya,” a few media persons were heard screaming in the video as Aryan and Gauri stepped out of their car. They later realised it is actually his son and say ‘same same hi dikhte hain dono’.

If nobody else, Gauri would be rather amused at this. While, the men in her life get a lot of attention, the lady herself is quite a pro and has carved out a niche for herself. She enjoys the envious reputation of being an ace interior designer. Earlier this month, she shared pictures of herself with Jacqueline Fernandez in the latter’s revamped home in Mumbai. Gauri has re-designed interiors for the Race 3 actor’s abode and needless to say, they look stunning. Among the other celebrity homes she has worked on, include the nursery of Karan Johar’s twins—Yash and Roohi—and Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor pad.

