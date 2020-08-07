Actor Satyajeet Dubey recalls heartwarming story about Sameer Sharma: ‘Thank you for making my life better with your existence’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:01 IST

Actor Satyajeet Dubey in a Twitter thread fondly remembered his industry colleague Sameer Sharma, who was found dead in his Mumbai home on Wednesday. The police suspects suicide. Sameer, best known for TV shows such as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was 44.

Satyajeet, who most recently appeared in the Sanjay Dutt film Prassthanam, wrote that he first met Sameer as an 18-year-old in a mall. “Rest in Peace brother #SameerSharma. I had bumped into him once at this bookstore that used to be in infinity mall called Landmark, i was 18, new in Mumbai. I recognised him from his television work. He smiled and i said ‘hi Sir’ He asked me ‘r u an actor?’ I said ‘yes’.”

Rest in Peace brother 💔 #SameerSharma

I had bumped into him once at this bookstore that used to be in infinity mall called Landmark, i was 18, new in Mumbai. I recognised him from his television work. He smiled and i said ‘hi Sir’ He asked me ‘r u an actor?’ I said ‘yes’

Conti.. pic.twitter.com/r3DF7w5zLu — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

He continued, “Then he replied saying ‘there’s a tv production house called SphereOrigins across the road, they’re looking for a young boy like you for a tv show, why don’t you go and test for it?’ I said ‘thank you, i must’ & he said ‘all the best, hope u get it’ n we both went our ways. I immediately crossed the road, met the casting director, auditioned and got the part. It was nothing big, a 6 days job and i got paid 18k but back then it was a big deal for me. It helped me sustain for one more month thanks to Sameer. He didn’t know me at all. But he was gentle & kind to me, & gave me a direction. Years after that he worked on a film called Ittefaq where my sister was working as an assistant director & she spoke abt this actor very fondly, till this point I didn’t even know his name.”

Satyajeet added, “Quite stupid of me, i know. Nevertheless finally i got to know his name & remembered him fondly for helping me out, guiding me or however you want to put it. Sameer Sharma was a kind, gentle soul. I’ll always be grateful to him, will remember him with love and fondness. Today whn i read abt his passin away,all d memories,smal little details of that brief meetin wit Sameer that ws lost in some corner of my memry re-emerged.Thats d beauty of ppl like Sameer,thy touch u with thr kindness&sensitivity.Thnk u for makin my life better wit ur existence.”

Sameer was found by his building watchman, who alerted others. An officer from Malad police station told Hindustan Times, “The actor was staying at first floor of Neha CHS building, Ahinsa Marg in Malad (west). On Wednesday, a security guard found him dead and alerted the society members.” George Fernandes, senior inspector from Malad police station said, “We have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and sent his body to a government hospital for autopsy.” According to police, he had rented the apartment in February. The investigation is ongoing.

