‘RIP Sameer Sharma’: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan share condolences

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan have expressed grief at the death of actor Sameer Sharma. He was found dead at his apartment on Wednesday night.

tv Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sameer Sharma was seen in multiple television soaps.
Sameer Sharma was seen in multiple television soaps.
         

Television actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his home in suburban Malad, police said on Thursday. The actor is reported to have died by suicide.

Actors such as Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra shared their condolences on social media. Sidharth shared a picture of Samir from a film on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Really sad and unfortunate #RIPSameerSharma.” Varun also shared a picture on his Stories and wrote “#RIPSameerSharma” with a folded hands emoji.

Also read: Sooraj Pancholi slams reports connecting him to Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput’s deaths: ‘Never met, spoke to Disha’

Samir, 44, who worked in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, was found dead at Neha building in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night, a police official said.

No note was found at the spot and it is suspected he hanged himself two days back, Malad police station’s senior inspector George Fernandes said. Later, the society members informed the police who rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, another official said.

