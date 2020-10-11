e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape writes to PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan turns 78

Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape writes to PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan turns 78

From the digital release of Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story to an actor tweeting to PM Modi about threat to her life, here are top entertainment news of the day.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Here are top entertainment news stories:
         

Here are top entertainment news of the day:

Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story review: Engrossing series brings back Amitabh Bachchan of Dalal Street

At the height of Harshad Mehta’s run as the king of the Bombay Stock Exchange, a magazine had featured him on its cover with ‘The Raging Bull’ as its headline. That was not the only title a fawning media and obsequious market gave to him though – he was also called ‘Big Bull’ and ‘Einstein’, ‘cobra killer’ and ‘cheetah’.

(Read full story here)

Anushka Sharma blows kisses at Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL match, Twitter wants everyone to credit her for his form: ‘It’s logic’

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands, cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Saturday. Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together.

(Read full story here)

Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape tweets to PM Narendra Modi, says ‘mafia gang’ will kill her and disguise it as suicide

An actor, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape, believes that her life is in danger. She tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, saying that she will get killed by the ‘mafia gang’ in the film industry and her death will be passed off as a suicide.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From being declared ‘clinically dead’ to fighting bankruptcy, when actor faced impossible odds

Few actors have seen the kind of upheaval that actor Amitabh Bachchan has had to see in long and illustrious career. Be it the Bofors case, his brush with death after the Coolie incident, his career slump or the debacle of his company ABCL, Amitabh has had to see unfathomable depths of despair. But, Phoenix-like, the actor has risen again and emerged stronger.

(Read full story here)

When Ronit Roy turned down Oscar-winning Zero Dark Thirty for Student of the Year, Homeland for Adaalat: ‘I regret it’

Actor Ronit Roy is one of the most recognisable actors to have transitioned from a successful career in the television industry to films. But did you know that he could’ve had a career in Hollywood as well?

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi launches property cards under SVAMITVA scheme
PM Modi launches property cards under SVAMITVA scheme
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In