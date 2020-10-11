Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape writes to PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan turns 78

bollywood

Here are top entertainment news of the day:

Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story review: Engrossing series brings back Amitabh Bachchan of Dalal Street

At the height of Harshad Mehta’s run as the king of the Bombay Stock Exchange, a magazine had featured him on its cover with ‘The Raging Bull’ as its headline. That was not the only title a fawning media and obsequious market gave to him though – he was also called ‘Big Bull’ and ‘Einstein’, ‘cobra killer’ and ‘cheetah’.

(Read full story here)

Anushka Sharma blows kisses at Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL match, Twitter wants everyone to credit her for his form: ‘It’s logic’

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands, cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Saturday. Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together.

(Read full story here)

Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape tweets to PM Narendra Modi, says ‘mafia gang’ will kill her and disguise it as suicide

An actor, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape, believes that her life is in danger. She tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, saying that she will get killed by the ‘mafia gang’ in the film industry and her death will be passed off as a suicide.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From being declared ‘clinically dead’ to fighting bankruptcy, when actor faced impossible odds

Few actors have seen the kind of upheaval that actor Amitabh Bachchan has had to see in long and illustrious career. Be it the Bofors case, his brush with death after the Coolie incident, his career slump or the debacle of his company ABCL, Amitabh has had to see unfathomable depths of despair. But, Phoenix-like, the actor has risen again and emerged stronger.

(Read full story here)

When Ronit Roy turned down Oscar-winning Zero Dark Thirty for Student of the Year, Homeland for Adaalat: ‘I regret it’

Actor Ronit Roy is one of the most recognisable actors to have transitioned from a successful career in the television industry to films. But did you know that he could’ve had a career in Hollywood as well?

(Read full story here)

