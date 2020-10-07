After brother-in-law Anil’s death, Kajol says she ‘really needs’ Maa Durga at this time, Ajay Devgn thanks fans for prayers

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:12 IST

Actor Kajol has shared her first social media post since the death of her brother-in-law, film director Anil Devgan. Anil died on Monday night and his death was announced by his brother, actor Ajay Devgn, through a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Kajol shared a picture of a vacant Durga puja pandal and said that due to coronavirus pandemic, there will be no puja this year. “No pujo this year but I know Maa watches over me year-round. Really need her at this time,” she wrote. Ajay also took to Twitter and wrote, “I thank each one of you for your prayers.’

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajay shared a picture of his brother and wrote, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.”

Several Bollywood colleagues of Ajay shared their condolences. Actor Priyanka Chopra remembered the time she worked with Anil on Blackmail. “RIP Anil Devgan. Such a terrible, shocking loss. I had the pleasure of working with him in Blackmail... a talented director and a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay, Kajol and the entire family,” she wrote.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and extended deepest condolences to Ajay’s family. “Sorry for your loss @ajaydevgn. Deepest condolences to you and family,” tweeted Akhtar. Actor Dia Mirza, who had worked with Anil, also extended condolences to the family. “Deepest condolences to the family. have the fondest memories of working with him. Prayers for him,” tweeted Mirza.

While actor Varun Dhawan extended his condolences to Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Abbas Mustan tweeted, “Ohh sad!! May his soul rest in peace.”

Anil Devgan died at the age of 45 on Monday night. He has directed Ajay in two films, Raju Chacha and Blackmail.

