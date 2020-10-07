e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / After brother-in-law Anil’s death, Kajol says she ‘really needs’ Maa Durga at this time, Ajay Devgn thanks fans for prayers

After brother-in-law Anil’s death, Kajol says she ‘really needs’ Maa Durga at this time, Ajay Devgn thanks fans for prayers

Kajol has shared a post about Durga puja and needing Maa Durga’s blessings. The Devgn family is mourning the loss of Ajay Devgn’s brother, Anil. He died on Monday night at the age of 45.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Devgan died on Monday night.
Anil Devgan died on Monday night.
         

Actor Kajol has shared her first social media post since the death of her brother-in-law, film director Anil Devgan. Anil died on Monday night and his death was announced by his brother, actor Ajay Devgn, through a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Kajol shared a picture of a vacant Durga puja pandal and said that due to coronavirus pandemic, there will be no puja this year. “No pujo this year but I know Maa watches over me year-round. Really need her at this time,” she wrote. Ajay also took to Twitter and wrote, “I thank each one of you for your prayers.’

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajay shared a picture of his brother and wrote, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.”

Hindustantimes

Several Bollywood colleagues of Ajay shared their condolences. Actor Priyanka Chopra remembered the time she worked with Anil on Blackmail. “RIP Anil Devgan. Such a terrible, shocking loss. I had the pleasure of working with him in Blackmail... a talented director and a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay, Kajol and the entire family,” she wrote.

Also read: Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee: ‘This industry is ruthless’

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and extended deepest condolences to Ajay’s family. “Sorry for your loss @ajaydevgn. Deepest condolences to you and family,” tweeted Akhtar. Actor Dia Mirza, who had worked with Anil, also extended condolences to the family. “Deepest condolences to the family. have the fondest memories of working with him. Prayers for him,” tweeted Mirza.

While actor Varun Dhawan extended his condolences to Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Abbas Mustan tweeted, “Ohh sad!! May his soul rest in peace.”

Anil Devgan died at the age of 45 on Monday night. He has directed Ajay in two films, Raju Chacha and Blackmail.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In