After Deepika, Anushka and Priyanka, Shahid Kapoor turns producer with Dingko Singh biopic

After Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, it is the turn of actor Shahid Kapoor to turn producer. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid will co-produce the Dingko Singh biopic along with Raja Krishna Menon, the latter being the film’s director as well.

Based on the life of Asian Games gold medal-winning boxer Dingko Singh, the film is reportedly in its scripting stage and shooting will commence later this year. It was initially scheduled to begin its shoot in January this year.

Incidentally, Shahid will also be seen in the titular role in the film. The actor holds the exclusive rights for the story and is said to got the director on board. A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Now, they have joined hands to produce the film. It will be shot primarily in Manipur, besides Delhi, while an international schedule is also being planned. It is a difficult script to write, so it has taken time, but it will go on the floors this year. Raja is currently putting the research together with his writers.”

Sometime last year, Shahid spent some time with Dingko to understand his life’s journey. The 1998 gold medallist’s life has been remarkable one, full of challenges—from being born into a poor family, growing up in an orphanage to becoming an international level boxer. Misfortune struck again when he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. After a protracted battle against cancer, he is now employed boxing coach in Imphal.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy with his film Kabir Singh, a remake of 2017’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The film also stars Kiara Advani and is being directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original version.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 15:23 IST