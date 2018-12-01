Today in New Delhi, India
After Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ get married, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner’s wedding invitation gets leaked online

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas is also getting married to his fiance and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. They will tie the knot in France in the summer of 2019.

bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2018 20:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas,Joe Jonas
Singer Joe Jonas and his fiance, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will tie the knot in summer 2019.

Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner seem to have taken wedding cues from his brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra. Joe and Sophie will reportedly get married in France in the summer of 2019, a source told US Weekly.

The couple are currently in India for Nick and Priyanka’s wedding. They arrived in India earlier this week and left for Jodhpur on Thursday.

Priyanka Chopra's husband and American singer Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner at a puja ceremony at the actor’s mother Madhu Chopra's residence in Mumbai, on Nov 28, 2018. (IANS)

Speculation about where their nuptials will take place began doing the rounds on November 24 after life coach Mike Bayer posted a now-deleted Instagram Story clip that featured a white box etched with gold script that appeared to be a wedding invitation from the couple. “Sophie and Joe 2019 France,” the box read.

The 29-year-old singer and Turner, 22, who got engaged in October 2017, also had a European theme at their engagement party.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 20:28 IST

