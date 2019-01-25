 After Salman Khan’s 6 looks in Bharat teaser, hilarious Twitter memes ask ‘Ladka karta kya hai’. See them here
After Salman Khan’s 6 looks in Bharat teaser, hilarious Twitter memes ask ‘Ladka karta kya hai’. See them here

Salman Khan’s Bharat teaser has inspired a flood of memes on Twitter with the actor’s 6 looks -- of a Navy officer, a circus artiste and a boxer, among others, getting a special treatment.

bollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2019 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan,Bharat,Bharat teaser
Funny memes on Salman Khan’s Bharat teaser have flooded the internet.

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat released on Friday and Twitter is already inundated with hilarious memes, Bharat teaser begins with a child, a young Salman, left behind during Partition. He then grows up to become a naval officer, a circus artiste, a boxer and a man who rescues people during disasters. The film captures the different aspects of his life an as it runs parallel to that of India.

The teaser also shares a glimpse of Katrina Kaif who can be seen standing besides Salman in front of the Wagah border. While the trailer gives the much needed adrenaline rush with Salman’s grand entry on a bike as he goes through a ring of fire, the viewers were equally excited to see Salman in his various roles.

Also read: Watch Salman Khan’s 6 different looks, Katrina Kaif’s blink-and-you-miss appearance in Bharat teaser

Many Twitter users compared Salman’s multiple characters to different paneer dishes while others took inspiration from Bharat teaser on how to get a free Netflix subscription through various fake accounts. Here are the best Bharat memes which will make your day.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 17:36 IST

