After Salman Khan’s 6 looks in Bharat teaser, hilarious Twitter memes ask ‘Ladka karta kya hai’. See them here

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat released on Friday and Twitter is already inundated with hilarious memes, Bharat teaser begins with a child, a young Salman, left behind during Partition. He then grows up to become a naval officer, a circus artiste, a boxer and a man who rescues people during disasters. The film captures the different aspects of his life an as it runs parallel to that of India.

The teaser also shares a glimpse of Katrina Kaif who can be seen standing besides Salman in front of the Wagah border. While the trailer gives the much needed adrenaline rush with Salman’s grand entry on a bike as he goes through a ring of fire, the viewers were equally excited to see Salman in his various roles.

Also read: Watch Salman Khan’s 6 different looks, Katrina Kaif’s blink-and-you-miss appearance in Bharat teaser

Many Twitter users compared Salman’s multiple characters to different paneer dishes while others took inspiration from Bharat teaser on how to get a free Netflix subscription through various fake accounts. Here are the best Bharat memes which will make your day.

#BharatKaTeaser

Me, making different accounts to stalk my EX and crush - pic.twitter.com/NYM2z8DIBS — RAHUL TYAGI🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rahulastic) January 25, 2019

Me, making different email IDs to get Free Netflix subscription for a month. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/HFo2mlHvPL — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 25, 2019

Paneer Lababdar, Paneer Lazeez, Shahi Paneer, Paneer Pasanda, Paneer Tikka Masala be like #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/gRkLIFowBy — Niraag® S 🏏 (@niraag69) January 25, 2019

#BharatKaTeaser

When ladki waley ask



Ladka krta kya hai



His parents pic.twitter.com/k4eGbVi23D — Himanshi Kunwar🇮🇳 (@HimanshiKunwar1) January 25, 2019

When you don't want the cops to note down your vehicle number after an accident. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/un5XleI7hv — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 25, 2019

When teacher forgets to put full stop on black board and you correct her in front of whole class. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/aemSIdd5AM — Jal Ka Raja (@JalKaRaja) January 25, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 17:36 IST