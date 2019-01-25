After Salman Khan’s 6 looks in Bharat teaser, hilarious Twitter memes ask ‘Ladka karta kya hai’. See them here
Salman Khan’s Bharat teaser has inspired a flood of memes on Twitter with the actor’s 6 looks -- of a Navy officer, a circus artiste and a boxer, among others, getting a special treatment.bollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2019 17:44 IST
The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat released on Friday and Twitter is already inundated with hilarious memes, Bharat teaser begins with a child, a young Salman, left behind during Partition. He then grows up to become a naval officer, a circus artiste, a boxer and a man who rescues people during disasters. The film captures the different aspects of his life an as it runs parallel to that of India.
The teaser also shares a glimpse of Katrina Kaif who can be seen standing besides Salman in front of the Wagah border. While the trailer gives the much needed adrenaline rush with Salman’s grand entry on a bike as he goes through a ring of fire, the viewers were equally excited to see Salman in his various roles.
Many Twitter users compared Salman’s multiple characters to different paneer dishes while others took inspiration from Bharat teaser on how to get a free Netflix subscription through various fake accounts. Here are the best Bharat memes which will make your day.
#BharatKaTeaser— RAHUL TYAGI🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rahulastic) January 25, 2019
Me, making different accounts to stalk my EX and crush - pic.twitter.com/NYM2z8DIBS
THEN— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) January 25, 2019
NOW#BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/IAtSHOwdiV
Me, making different email IDs to get Free Netflix subscription for a month. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/HFo2mlHvPL— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 25, 2019
Paneer Lababdar, Paneer Lazeez, Shahi Paneer, Paneer Pasanda, Paneer Tikka Masala be like #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/gRkLIFowBy— Niraag® S 🏏 (@niraag69) January 25, 2019
Me on Resume. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/37aiAk2CYD— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 25, 2019
#BharatKaTeaser— Himanshi Kunwar🇮🇳 (@HimanshiKunwar1) January 25, 2019
When ladki waley ask
Ladka krta kya hai
His parents pic.twitter.com/k4eGbVi23D
When you don't want the cops to note down your vehicle number after an accident. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/un5XleI7hv— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 25, 2019
#BharatKaTeaser reminded us of someone. pic.twitter.com/CxwVmkVwwY— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) January 25, 2019
When teacher forgets to put full stop on black board and you correct her in front of whole class. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/aemSIdd5AM— Jal Ka Raja (@JalKaRaja) January 25, 2019
