Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan attend his secretary Sheetal Jain’s funeral, see pics

Actor Amitabh Bachchan attended the funeral of his secretary Sheetal Jain on Saturday. Sheetal, aged 77, died peacefully in sleep. The last rites were held at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also accompanied the senior actor.

Sheetal had been Amitabh’s secretary for 35 years. Apart from being his secretary, he had also produced Amitabh’s 1998 hit, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which starred Govinda and Amitabh in double roles and also featured Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon. Directed by David Dhawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan became the second biggest hit of 1998, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai topping the list.

Anupam Kher, who also featured in the movie, tweeted about Sheetal’s death: “Saddened to know about the demise of producer Shri #SheetalJain ji. Knew him for a long time as Mr. @SrBachchan‘s secretary. He was a very dignified and extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss. #OmShanti.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Sad to know demise of Sheetal Jain ji. He was a very humble, soft spoken and gracious person. Film industry will miss him. My condolences to his family and friends. #OmShanti.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan also tweeted, “Sad News #SheetalJain Ji long time business manager of Amitabh Bachchan passed away couple of hours back. The final rites will be held at 5 pm, Vile Parle crematorium. May his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan”

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 19:54 IST