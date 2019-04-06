Amitabh Bachchan on Aishwarya joining his family: ‘It was like one daughter left and another one came in’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’e entry in his family has not changed anything. “Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in,” he said when asked whether anything changed after Aishwarya joined the family. He was speaking on the season finale episode of Starry Nights 2.Oh!.

The actor also said his granddaughter Aaradhya likes to come and destroy his working desk, and that brings immense joy to him. Aaradhya is daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya. His daughter Shweta has two children -- daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya. “I’ve loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me,” Amitabh said.

“Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience,” he added.

Talking about his memories from the past and his iconic dialogues, Amitabh said, “The dialogues do not seem as finesse as today’s generation pulling incredible scenes with ease, but I am happy that my fans still like it.”

He added: “There are a lot more ladies on the sets today, in our time there were just two -- the leading lady and the mother. Today, it’s absolutely wonderful to see these young girls working in all kinds of departments.”

The episode will air on Zee Cafe on Sunday.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 12:23 IST