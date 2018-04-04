Aishwarya Rai has more attitude than we can handle in new pics with Pharrell Williams

Tuesday was a good day for Aishwarya Rai fans as it brought along pictures of her on the cover of Vogue magazine with singer Pharrell Williams. Following in its footsteps, Wednesday has also come bearing gifts.

Vogue India shared a few more, very stylish new pictures from their Aishwarya Rai-Pharrell Williams cover story in the April issue of the magazine. In the new photos, the actor and the singer striking more glamourous poses on a slim bench, on a chest of drawers, in studded jackets, in ripped leggings, in big trench coats and in green sweats.

Aishwarya and Pharrell feature together on the cover of this month’s Vogue. Last month’s cover featured reality star Kim Kardashian.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Aishwarya star told the magazine, “In Fanney Khan, I’m playing a chapter in the narrative that I believe is intrinsic to the story. I’ve been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity, and what’s funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he’d have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We’re still working out the details. I’ve also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi? - Chandni Sehgal,” she said.

The 44-year-old singer was in India to celebrate Holi as well as launch a collection of shoes and clothes inspired by the festival. He spoke to Vogue about views on music and life and how he was not interested in running for President. “I’m no role model. I’m just an advisor - that’s why as a producer I’m able to push people in certain directions to find a uniqueness in their voice, their intentions and their purpose - that’s my job,” Williams said.

