Aishwarya Rai is a queen like none other. Here are pics as proof

When it comes to posing for the camera and stealing a million hearts, nobody comes close of former Miss World and leading Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Be it in ethnic wear or in a western ensemble, Aishwarya looks every bit a boss that she is.

The actor recently graced the cover of travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller India. Several pictures from the shoot have now been shared online. A look at them and one is convinced how she manages to rule despite a tepid phase in her Bollywood career — her last film Fanney Khan failed to make a mark). Sporting an array of clothes in various photos —a green printed skirt with a matching off shoulder sweater and boots, a two-shaded red western suit teamed with red stilettos, an all-black body- hugging leggings and jacket combo to a green asymmetrical dress —Aishwarya is the queen of all she surveys.

She also shared a picture in a mustard pant suit on her Instagram page but is it not clear if it is part of the same shoot. Seated on a bench, she looks intently at the camera. Her red tresses are adding drama to the scene.

At Isha Ambani’s wedding, Aishwarya was a picture of domestic bliss and traditional grandeur as she stepped out in a classic red and gold Banarasi sari from Sabyasachi’s collection.

On the work front, apart from the advertisements, cover shoots and ramp walks that she does, she will shoot begin work on a film with husband Abhshek Bachchan called Gulab Jamun. The film will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Anurag Bachchan.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 15:10 IST