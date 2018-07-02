Aishwarya Rai is the complete package. Watch her sing beautifully in this throwback video

Is there anything she isn’t great at? Aishwarya Rai is known universally for being a beauty queen, an exceptional actor, a loving wife, a doting mom and a compassionate human being but did you know that she also has the voice of an angel?

To kickstart your week, we have unearthed an old clip of her trying her hand at singing. In this 1998 clip from an episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, the show’s host, late actor Farooq Sheikh, asks Aishwarya to sing a few lines when her co-actor Chandrachur Singh tells the audience that she has a hidden talent.

Incredibly nervous, she begins singing and impresses the audience with her voice. She breaks into giggles many times as she sings a soothing rendition of ‘Meri Saanson Mein Basa Hai’ from Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

In the episode, Farooq invited Aishwarya’s friends and family to talk about her life and work, leaving her very emotional by the end of the episode. You can watch it here:

How’s that to ward off your Monday blues?

Aishwarya is currently shooting for Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and is also in talks to star in the remake of Woh Kaun Thi.

