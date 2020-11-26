Aishwarya Rai shares a rare solo pic for an important cause. See here

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai has shared a new picture of herself on Instagram to support a noble cause. The actor is spreading awareness about violence against women.

Aishwarya’s photo showed her in a garden, posing with her palm facing the camera, with the letter ‘D’ written on it. She had an intense expression on her face and wore a red lipstick. “This International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, ✨StandUp against street Harassment with #LOrealParis and hollaback. Learn more about the 5D’s methodology on standup-india.com and get trained now,” she wrote with her post.

Earlier, Aditi Rao Hydari, who is also a brand ambassador for L’Oreal, had shared a similar picture on her Instagram page. She, too, wrote the letter ‘D’ on her palm and asked her fans to take training to defend themselves against street harassment.

Aishwarya recently celebrated the ninth birthday of her daughter Aaradhya. Last week, Aishwarya shared pictures from Aaradhya’s birthday night. The 47-year-old actor went on to pen a note expressing her love and gratitude for her “darling angel”.

“HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA,” she wrote in the caption. “I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond... GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life, Love, Love LOVE YOU,” she added.

On her own birthday as well, she had shared pictures with Aaradhya. “THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY. THANK YOU forever and beyond,” she wrote in the caption. “And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday GOD BLESS ALWAYS,” she added.

