Ajay Devgn confesses his ‘hichki’ to Rani Mukerji: People called me ordinary looking, not hero material

Rani Mukerji has been on a mission these past few days. As part of the promotions for her film, Hichki, Rani is interviewing her co-stars about the hiccups they have faced in life and presenting it to the world but with a positive spin. After Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Katrina Kaif, it was Ajay Devgn’s turn to take the hot seat. Talking about obstacles in his life, Ajay said he hasn’t exactly faced any hiccups bar the the moment when he was about to make his debut in the industry.

Ajay said, “Before the release of my first film, there was a big buzz in the industry that he is a very ordinary looking guy and not ‘hero material’. I heard it all. It was supposed to be a hiccup but I never let it bother me. I just went on. To jo bhi life mein hichki usko overcome karo. ”

Earlier, opening up about the loss of his parents, Shah Rukh Khan, considered close to Aditya Chopra and Rani, said that their deaths could have taken over his life wholly but he decided to overcome the sad moment by letting acting fill up his life. “My greatest ‘hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life,” Shah Rukh said in the interview.

Katrina Kaif was the second one to reveal the hiccup of her life and she said, “For me, my biggest Hichki in the beginning of my career was dancing. While shooting for a Telugu film with superstar Venkatesh, Raju Sundaram was choreographing me. He looked quite irritated with my dancing but didn’t say anything. Later, while working on Wanted, I overheard him telling Salman Khan on set that as a dancer, Katrina Kaif is Zero! I was shocked.”

Rani plays Naina Mathur who has Tourette Syndrome (a disorder which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds) in Hichki that focusses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. It marks Rani’s comeback film after Mardaani (2014).

Produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie is set to release on March 23.

