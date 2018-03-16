Katrina Kaif reveals her biggest hichki to Rani Mukerji: A choreographer once told Salman Khan that I was a ‘zero’ dancer

Rani Mukerji has been promoting her new film, Hichki, about a teacher learning to overcome Tourette Syndrome, by asking popular Bollywood stars to share stories about their own insecurities and struggles. After speaking to Shah Rukh Khan recently, she has now interviewed his Zero co-star, Katrina Kaif.

Her answer was unexpected. Katrina has developed a formidable reputation as a solid dancer after doing numbers such as Chikni Chameli, Kamli and Mashaallah, among others, the actor said that dancing was the biggest hurdle she had to cross in the beginning of her career. “For me, my biggest Hichki in the beginning of my career was dancing. While shooting for a Telugu film with superstar Venkatesh, Raju Sundaram was choreographing me. He looked quite irritated with my dancing but didn’t say anything. Later, while working on Wanted, I overheard him telling Salman Khan on set that as a dancer, Katrina Kaif is Zero! I was shocked,” she said.

Katrina will next be seen in Zero, opposite SRK, who also spoke about his struggles.

“My greatest ‘Hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life,” Shah Rukh said in the interview.

The actor added, “My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not work but a place to vent out my feelings.”

Hichki is Rani’s comeback film after 2014’s Mardaani. The film is expected to release on March 23.

