Home / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn’s first look from Bhuj The Pride of India as IAF pilot Sq Ld Vijay Karnik is impressive, see pic

Ajay Devgn’s first look from Bhuj The Pride of India as IAF pilot Sq Ld Vijay Karnik is impressive, see pic

Ajay Devgn’s first look from director Abhishek Dudhaiya’s film Bhuj: The Pride of India is out. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ajay Devgn’s first look in Bhuj: The Pride of India.
Ajay Devgn’s first look in Bhuj: The Pride of India.
         

Ajay Devgn will be seen as an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot in one of his upcoming films, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya shared the first look of the film on Twitter on the first day of the new year.

Sharing the picture, Abhishek wrote: “It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020.” He also revealed that the film will open in theatres a day before Independence Day this year. Ajay plays the lead role and will be seen as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

 

Ajay has worked in number of patriotic films, with another of his upcoming films, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also showcasing similar sentiments.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India tells one of the many stories of bravery, selflessness and commitment, shown by ordinary people apart from the armed forces during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women from Madhapar village of Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

Also read: Ananya Panday equates struggle to not appearing on Koffee With Karan, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a savage reply

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Hate Story 4 actor Ihana Dhillon, singer-actor Ammy Virk and South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash. For Pranitha, who has starred in a number of movies such Porki, Saguni and Dynamite, Bhuj: The Pride of India will also mark her Bollywood debut.

Speaking about working with Ajay Devgn, she had earlier told IANS: “Ajay sir is so disciplined on sets. He is so natural when it comes to acting and the best thing about him is that as soon as the director says action, he gets into the character and gets out of it as soon as the director says cut. There was so much to learn from him and I feel blessed to have worked with him in my first Bollywood film.” The film is slated to hit theatres on August 14.

(With IANS inputs)

