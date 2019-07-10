Ajay Devgn to join Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha for Bhuj The Pride of India in Hyderabad on Thursday

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will reportedly join Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha to shoot for Bhuj The Pride of India on Thursday. The film is directed by debutante Abhishek Dudhaiya and tells the story of Bhuj air base during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “He begins his portions with Sanju on July 11 in Hyderabad. After that, Ajay will fly to Gujarat where a major chunk will be shot with him. Sanjay and Ajay’s characters are powerful and are the force behind the story. The audience will see them together in a different avatar.”

Sanjay and Sonakshi began shooting for the film last month at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad. They have also reportedly shot a folk song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Sonakshi plays a social worker and Sanjay essays the role of a civilian. Ajay plays Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

Around 50 air force and 60 defence security personnel helped him reconstruct the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj, Gujarat with the help of local women. The team convinced around 300 women from a nearby village to help them rebuild the airstrip so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.

Ajay and Sanjay come together after seven years for the film. They were last seen in 2012 comedy Son of Sardaar.

