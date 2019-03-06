Akash Ambani pre-wedding celebration: Shreya Ghoshal performs at sangeet as Antilia decorated like a bride. Watch

Ahead of the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, the Ambani family held yet another sangeet and puja ceremony. From the pre-wedding parties in Mumbai to an exotic Switzerland bash, everything is grand and glamourous about the wedding.

According to IANS, the sangeet ceremony at Antilia had a special performance by singer Shreya Ghoshal with 1600 guests in attendance. Various photos and videos from the event are on social media that show the mood at the event. The guests were invited by the groom’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani for a musical concert, followed by dinner. The Ambani home, Antilia, looks gorgeous as it is decked up ahead of the wedding.

Also read: Antilia decked up ahead of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding

According to reports, a ‘Mala and Mehendi’ function will be held at the Dome, NSCI, Worli, on the evening of March 7, kick starting the major functions of the Akash-Shloka wedding this weekend.

Checkout more pics from the bash:

And this is how the wedding venue is being decked up for the big day on Sunday:

The wedding will be held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) after an ‘assembly of baraat’ at around 3:30 p.m. at Trident Hotel, BKC. A day before the formal wedding reception on March 11, a night of celebrations will be held at the Jio World Centre. The celebration at Jio World Centre is likely to be peppered with star-studded performances.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:02 IST