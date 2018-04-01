 Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan hail Tiger Shroff as Bollywood’s new action star after Baaghi 2’s success | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan hail Tiger Shroff as Bollywood’s new action star after Baaghi 2’s success

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are all praises for Tiger Shroff and his new film, Baaghi 2.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2018 14:33 IST
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 is doing great business at the box office.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 is doing great business at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan have praised Tiger Shroff’s performance in Baaghi 2, calling him Bollywood’s next action star. Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan and also featuring Disha Patani, minted Rs 25.10 crore of the first day of its release.

Akshay compared Tiger to Thai action hero Tony Jaa, best known for Ong Bak and Tom-Yum-Goong films, and said the actor is a “force to reckon with” in Bollywood.

“Take a bow Tiger Shroff. Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with. #Baaghi2,” Akshay tweeted.

Calling Akshay the original action star of Hindi films, Tiger said, “Thank you so much sir means the world coming from you! But we had you much before me and thank you for giving guys like me an opportunity to follow after you.”

Hrithik, who will star along side Tiger in an upcoming YRF project, lauded the 28-year-old actor for his performance in the film.

“Tiger Shroff! You’ve done it! I’m now looking forward to working with the best action hero in the industry! Bravo! Keep flying high!”

Tiger replied, saying he is equally excited to work with Hrithik.

“Hrithik sir!! It will always be the other way around! I’m looking forward to working with my best hero in the country!” he tweeted.

