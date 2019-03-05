Akshay Kumar is on fire! Signs up for an action web series and announces it in style

He’s not called the Khiladi of Bollywood just for the sake of it. Akshay Kumar is daring in terms of both the stunts he performs in his adrenaline-pumping action scenes, and his film choices. What has however surprised his fans is that he has become the first A-lister Bollywood celeb to lead-act in an action web series. Yes, that’s right! Akki is all set to be seen in a web series, and the launch for the same took place in Mumbai today.

And when it’s him, you can’t expect it to be a run-of-the-mill announcement. He set himself on fire, and appeared on stage, shocking onlookers. A source tells us, “Akshay was told by many people that he should not light himself on fire, as it was highly dangerous. But he wouldn’t listen to anyone, as we all know how much he loves doing his own action sequences in films too. Of course, there was a team of experts present on hand, and all the requisite safety precautions and permissions were taken. It was a sight to behold!” We got our hands on an exclusive video of Akki on fire, and we had our hearts in our mouth looking at it.

Akshay told us, “I have a heavy line-up of films this year, but I decided to do a web-series because of my son Aarav, who asked me to do it as nothing works for the younger generation better than a web-series.”

The series, called The End, will air on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Akshay is of late gunning to get back into his Khiladi mode, with Rohit Shetty’s Suryavanshi too seeing him in his trademark action avatar.

