Akshay Kumar mimics Twinkle Khanna’s pose, she quips he is ‘really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 20:29 IST

Twinkle Khanna shared a hilarious picture of Akshay Kumar playfully mimicking her pose in a one-shoulder dress. She quipped that it might give him a ‘cold shoulder in more ways than one’.

Sharing the black-and-white photo on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes.”

Fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. “Twining... hahaha.. Good sometimes,” one wrote. “You guys are simply adorable together,” another commented. “Ise bolte hain- KANDHE SE KANDHA MILA K CHALANA (This is what you call standing shoulder to shoulder),” a third wrote.

Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001 and have two children - a son named Aarav, born in 2002, and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Also read | Milind Soman on backlash for posting nude photo: ‘Why wouldn’t I put it? If you don’t want to follow me, don’t’

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Akshay said that Twinkle changed a lot of things about him, including his approach to films and sensibilities as an actor. “I told him I won’t have a second child if he doesn’t start doing sensible movies,” she revealed.

Akshay recently made his digital debut with Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmii, which also starred Kiara Advani. Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement that the film broke previous viewership records within mere hours of its release. He has a number of films in the pipeline, including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bellbottom, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

Twinkle, who made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995, retired from the industry just a few years later. She has now found her calling as an author and often makes fun of her own films and performances. She has written three best-selling books — Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Follow @htshowbiz for more