Akshay Kumar protects Vidya Balan from crowds during Mission Mangal promotions. Watch

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:47 IST

The team of Mission Mangal including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, have been touring various cities to promote their upcoming film. A new video has emerged online which shows Akshay shielding Vidya from crowds as they step out of a building.

In the video, as the stars leave the building, Akshay walks behind Vidya and seems to have his hands on either sides of her. Vidya looks overwhelmed with the teeming crowd all around her, despite the presence of her security staff. People can be seen jostling, armed with camera phones and keen on a selfie, perhaps, with their favourite stars.

Akshay has done so with other leading ladies as well. While promoting Tees Maar Khan too, he was seen shielding Katrina Kaif and later Sonakshi Sinha during the promotions of their film, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara (2013) at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Mission Mangal tells the story of India’s Mars mission, suitably nicknamed MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission), spearheaded largely by women. Vidya plays a scientist Tara Shinde, known for home science skills too. Taapsee Pannu plays Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist while Sonakshi is Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist who knows innovation at its best. Akshay will appear in the film as scientist Rakesh Dhawan - a scientist who believes there is no science without experiment.

The film will release on August 15, Independence Day. Directed by Jagan Shakti, it is an R Balki presentation. Akshay and Balki previously worked together in Padman.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 16:45 IST