Mission Mangal: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘antariksh se antakshari tak ka safar’ is what our mid-week needs.Watch video

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:44 IST

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and South Indian actor Nithya Menen in prominent roles, is days away from release and the team is busy promoting the film. Vidya has shared a new video from the team bus which shows them playing antakshari (song game, popular in India).

Sharing the picture, Vidya wrote: “Antariksh se Antakshari tak ka safar.” It is not clear if the clip is from their shooting schedule or from their promotional tours. In it, we see Akshay, in a pink shirt, seated in the back seat of a bus with Nithya sitting next to him. As they play ‘antakshari’, they sing a popular song, ‘Maai ni maai’ from Hum Aap Ke Hain Koun! At one point, Akshay too sings ‘Geet gata hoon main’, an old 1970s song.

In early August, Mission Mangal’s team shared information about their respective characters before its trailer launch. Akshay will be essaying the role of Rakesh Dhawan, senior scientist at ISRO, who believes that ‘there is no science without experiment.’ “Meet Rakesh Dhawan - A bachelor of science who believes there’s no science without experiment.” Akshay wrote alongside a still of him in character.

Vidya essays the role of Tara Shinde, an ISRO scientist who brings her own set of tricks as a homemaker into the professional space. “Presenting to you Tara Shinde - A scientist whose home science game is unparalleled. Watch the new #MissionMangal Trailer today to know how.” she wrote.

The ‘Pink’ actor plays the role of Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist who loves her job. Taapsee captioned the post, “And here she is Kritika Aggarwal - A passionate Comms Specialist who loves her job. Catch this simple, loving woman in the new #MissionMangal Trailer today.”

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist who knows innovation at its best. “Meet Eka Gandhi - An independent scientist who knows innovation at its best. Catch her interesting hacks in the new trailer of #MissionMangal today” she wrote on Instagram.

Mission Mangal will release on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

(With ANI inputs)

