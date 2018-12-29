Akshay Kumar remembers father-in-law Rajesh Khanna on his birthday, wishes wife Twinkle too. See pics

Saturday marks the 76th birth anniversary of late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna. He shared his birthday with daughter Twinkle Khanna who has now ventured into writing after an acting stint in Bollywood.

Remembering the legend on his birthday, Twinkle shared a throwback picture of her father waving to his fans. She captioned it, “As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me... #nowandforever.”

As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me...#NowAndForever pic.twitter.com/Ky5JBPkR5J — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 29, 2018

Wishing wife Twinkle on her birthday while also remembering his late father-in-law, actor Akshay Kumar also shared a picture of the father-daughter duo. He captioned it, “While growing up I’d heard fascinating tales of his superstardom, never imagining one day I’ll marry his fascinating daughter...thank you for giving me this precious one. Happy birthday to both of you.” In the picture, Twinkle, Rajesh and Dimple Kapadia can be seen showing the victory sign.

While growing up I’d heard fascinating tales of his superstardom, never imagining one day I’ll marry his fascinating daughter...thank you for giving me this precious one❤️ Happy birthday to both of you 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/ObXjzvrNt1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2018

Actor Akshay Kumar is also very close to his in-laws especially his mother-in-law Dimple. He had shared a video of her dancing to the tune of her film Bobby in Italy. “When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly,” he had captioned the pic.

Akshay was last seen in the sports biopic Gold and will now be seen in Kesari, the film is based on the battle of Saragarhi. Meanwhile, Twinkle is also doing well in her writing career. The two were seen indulging in a fun banter on Twitter recently after she was named the best selling female author by a bookstore chain. She has also been named the highest selling female author of 2018, according to a top ten list released by Nielson Bookscan.

Now if anyone bothers me when I am at my desk-to find missing socks, a missing phone or even a missing child I have a valid reason to say - Talk to the hand:) #PyjamasAreForgiving https://t.co/pwPJEg1REy — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 27, 2018

And this seems to be the beginning of Abhimaan Part 2😜

On a more serious note...I’m so so proud of you ❤️ https://t.co/QgkwYZDj7t — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 27, 2018

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 11:49 IST