As Twinkle Khanna is on a career high, Akshay Kumar jokes it’s the beginning of Abhimaan 2

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has made it big in the world of writing ever since she came out with her first novel. She continues to be a successful writer and recently released her third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She has now shared a stern warning for her family to not disturb her when she is busy writing. The disclaimer seems to be clearly addressed to her family members including husband Akshay Kumar, son Aarav and daughter Nitaara.

Twinkle emerged as the highest selling female author of 2018, according to a top ten list released by Nielson Bookscan. She has also been named the top-selling female author by a leading bookstore chain. As her book’s publishing company shared the good news on Twitter, she posted it on social media with a stern warning for her family. She wrote, “Now if anyone bothers me when I am at my desk-to find missing socks, a missing phone or even a missing child I have a valid reason to say - Talk to the hand:) #PyjamasAreForgiving.”

Now if anyone bothers me when I am at my desk-to find missing socks, a missing phone or even a missing child I have a valid reason to say - Talk to the hand:) #PyjamasAreForgiving https://t.co/pwPJEg1REy — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 27, 2018

Akshay also responded to his wife in an equally candid manner with the tweet, “And this seems to be the beginning of Abhimaan Part 2. On a more serious note...I’m so so proud of you.”

And this seems to be the beginning of Abhimaan Part 2😜

On a more serious note...I’m so so proud of you ❤️ https://t.co/QgkwYZDj7t — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 27, 2018

Twinkle’s first book was a compilation of her columns, Mrs Funnybones. Its success was followed by her second bestseller, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Twinkle is also the co-owner of the production house, Grazing Goat Pictures. Her last production venture was PadMan, based on a story written by her.

Akshay and Twinkle often engage in fun banter on Twitter. They had recently shared pictures of themselves dressed as Santa at a Christmas party.

