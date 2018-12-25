Akshay Kumar celebrates Christmas with Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav. See pic

Author and columnist Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture of her family celebrating Christmas, complete with Santa caps and fake beards. The group picture also shows Twinkle’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, their son, Aarav, and her sister, Rinkie.

Twinkle captioned the picture, “The Khanna sisters do their best Santa impression:) MerryChristmas!”

The writer keeps her fans updated with regular social media posts from gatherings such as this, and family vacations. Akshay and his family recently went on a holiday to Rajasthan, while Akshay took a break from filming Housefull 4.

Twinkle has also started posting images and videos of her daughter Nitara, whom they have always kept away from the media glare. “The baby finds two strays, brings them home and is now insisting they become part of our family!” she captioned a video in which Nitara can be seen playing with a puppy. In another picture, she can be seen with Nitara, lazing around in a garden. She captioned this image with her trademark humour: “This is the only reason why mothers take on the arduous task of spending months and months looking like an elephant and feeling like a cow.”

Several Bollywood celebrities have shared pictures of themselves spreading holiday cheer. Kareena Kapoor and the Kapoor clan hosted their annual Christmas lunch, pictures from which have been shared online. Many of Bollywood’s biggest star kids, including Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, also took part in Christmas celebrations with their parents.

