Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 sets visited by Salman Khan, Vidya Balan

The crew of Housefull 4 -- Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Dagubatti and Pooja Hegde -- was in for a treat as they shot a special song with Nawazuddin Siddiqui while Salman Khan, Vidya Balan and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also visited the sets.

A Mumbai Mirror report said Salman Khan dropped by to meet Housefull producer Sajid Nadiadwala. It quoted a source as saying, “They were soon joined by Bobby and Riteish. Salman returned to the studio two days later and met Sajid again. On final day of the shoot, Vidya Balan also sashayed by to meet Akshay. Soon Kriti, Bobby, Pooja, Riteish and Kriti had strolled across and it was an unplanned guftugu.” The song features Nawazuddin as an exorcist.

While Salman was shooting for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in the same studio, Vidya was shooting final sequences for Mission Mangal, the report added.

Portions of Housefull 4 will be set in the 16th century and Akshay plays a king in that sequence. This will reportedly be about the characters’ past lives and will be shot in Rajasthan.

Housefull 4 has been facing quite a few difficulties. Rana Daggubati replaced Nana Patekar in the film after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by actress Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. Later, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents. He was replaced by Farhad Samji.

First Published: May 28, 2019 11:00 IST