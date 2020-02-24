Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to release on March 24 as Mumbai theatres go 24x7, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn give go-ahead. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:12 IST

The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi have announced that the film will release on March 24. They also released a video along with it.

Sharing the video, producer Karan Johar, wrote on Twitter, “Who better than the indomitable trio of the Rohit Shetty Universe to announce that Mumbai theatres will now be open 24x7.... from March 24, 2020 with #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch ... see you at the theatres... night or day!”

Who better than the indomitable trio of the Rohit Shetty Universe to announce that Mumbai theatres will now be open 24x7.... from March 24, 2020 with #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch ... see you at the theatres... night or day! pic.twitter.com/mm6BPHfYWM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 24, 2020

As the clip opens, a sleeping Ranveer Singh is jolted out of sleep as kids gather around him with a placard which read: ‘March 24’. A startled Ranveer says it is okay with him and that they should ask ‘Singham sir’. The next shot shows kids standing next to Ajay Devgn, who is seated on a chair. He tells them that he too is okay with it (the placard saying March 24) and that they should talk to Sooryavanshi. Next shot shows Akshay Kumar doing a handstand walk. As kids run to him, he smiles and says ‘Okay’.

Next, we see kids and their parents inside a cinema hall, as the voice of a child says, “From March 24, all theatres in Mumbai will turn 24x7. So, you can watch your favourite movies at any time of the day. What’s more March 25 is the festival of Gudi Padwa and hence a holiday. Team Sooryavanshi is releasing the film on the evening of March 24.”

Sooryavanshi is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe. According to an IMDb finding released recently, Sooryavanshi is became the most anticipated Indian movie of 2020.

“I think what we are happy about is the expectation with what people will come to the theatre. Many times people try to cash on the brand. Sooryavanshi or for any other films for that matter... We never tried to cash on the brand. We have worked hard,” Rohit told IANS.

“When people will come with expectation that Sooryavanshi will be larger than life, there will be action and chemistry between these guys... Everything is there in the film. I am pretty confident about that. Whether they like the film or not, it is a different story. If you are coming in with family with tub of popcorn (expecting) action and all the stuff you want from Sooryavanshi, then that is there in the film,” he added.

In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay’s love interest. The film also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher.

