Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan to work together in a Malayalam film remake? Director says talks are on

Here is some good news for fans of Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan who want to watch the two together in a film - director Unni Krishnan plans to rope in the two stars for his next, a remake of Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. The director has said he is in talks with the actors for the film, though nothing has been finalised as yet.

Starring Dileep, Mamta Mohandas, and Priya Anand, the Malayalam film released earlier this month to a good reception. The film showed a lawyer (Dileep) with a stammer, and marked Unnikrishnan’s first comedy.

A Silverscreen report quoted Krishnan as saying, “Viacom (the production company) is considering remaking the movie and discussions are in the initial stages. We are talking to both Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan for starring in the movie.”

Earlier, talking about working with Akshay, SRK had said, “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

The actor had added, , “I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

Shah Rukh has not announced any new project, but Akshay has multiple films lined up for release this year - Battle of Saragarhi war drama Kesari, comedy caper Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Karan Johar’s Good News and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

