Akshay Kumar shares pic with Twinkle Khanna and Jeffrey Archer, confesses he hasn’t read either’s book

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently on a vacation with his family, had a great night out on Wednesday when he met popular author Jeffrey Archer. Akshay and his author wife Twinkle Khanna clicked a picture with Archer, which the actor posted on his Twitter account.

“Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers,” he wrote in his tweet.

Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers 😜 pic.twitter.com/LTY3orQ938 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 11, 2019

The dinner was hosted by Ajay and Swati Piramal in the famed author’s honour as he completed 40 years of his acclaimed and popular book. “Last night, Ajay and Swati Piramal gave a dinner to celebrate the 40th year of #KaneandAbel, which quite frankly, was one of the most memorable evenings of my life. Their warmth, kindness & hospitality was unmatched,” Archer wrote in a tweet.

Last night, Ajay & Swati Piramal gave a dinner to celebrate the 40th year of #KaneandAbel, which quite frankly, was one of the most memorable evenings of my life. Their warmth, kindness & hospitality was unmatched. — Jeffrey Archer (@Jeffrey_Archer) July 11, 2019

Twinkle also celebrated her latest book Pyjamas Are Forgiving’s success with a post on Instagram. “What can I say except a big thank you to all my readers. Ever since I was a little girl, I have been submerged in the world of words as a reader and it is now in my forties that it finally seems to be paying off,” she captioned the post. Her book has sold 100,000 copies.

Twinkle and Akshay are joined by their son Aarav and daughter Nitara on the holiday. She recently shared a picture on Instagram that showed her losing to Akshay in a game of chess. “Unfortunately when you play any game with a certain Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi losing is rather inevitable #ChessTime,” she captioned the post.

Akshay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and multi-starrer Mission Mangal, which features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. The recently released teaser shows the ‘incredible true story’ of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). It releases on August 15.

