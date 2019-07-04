Akshay Kumar shares special post on Mission Mangal, says he did it for his daughter and children her age

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a long post on Twitter dedicated to his upcoming film, Mission Mangal. The actor announced that the film will release on Independence Day, August 15 and is a based on the true story of India’s mission to Mars.

“#MissionMangal , a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars!,” he wrote in his tweet. The post was shared in Hindi and English.

#MissionMangal , a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars! @FoxStarHindi #HopePictures #JaganShakti @isro pic.twitter.com/yMwkCPr2KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 4, 2019

“For several years hollywood made movies and tv shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity etc., this inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be part of one such movie... a movie that inspires our future generations... one that celebrates imagination and curiosity. Mission Mangal is that film for me... a film that I hope, will inspire as much as it will entertain. Based on the incredible true story of india’s mission to Mars, Mission Mangal is a film about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary... a storythat proves that creativity, ideas and dreams have no limit... just like the sky! This Independence Day-the sky is not the limit” he wrote in his post.

Touted to be a space drama, produced by Balki and directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie also stars Kriti Kulhari, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi and Taapsee Pannu. The shooting for Mission Mangal was completed earlier this year. Taapsee, who plays a scientist in the film has shared a picture and announced the wrap-up. “End of an another beautiful journey. #MissionMangal comes to an end for ‘Kritika Aggarwal’ With such wonderful actors together in one frame it was truly an experience to treasure and cherish. 15-08-19 will be the celebration of this super power called India: @akshaykumar,” she wrote.

