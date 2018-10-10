Akshay Kumar shares sweet video of mom-in-law Dimple Kapadia dancing like a free spirit in Italy

One has to be a free spirit like Dimple Kapadia to dance as if no one is watching. The noted actor was caught on camera dancing to a tune from her first film Bobby in faraway Italy. Son-in-law Akshay Kumar shared a video which was then retweeted by wife Twinkle Khanna.

Sharing it on his Instagram page, Akshay had written: “When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly.”

In it, we see Dimple, wearing a long, free-flowing shrug (almost like a Sufi’s cloak) and dancing on the street as a musician plays a tune from her debut film, Bobby. While, we don’t see her initially, as she swirls, we get to see her in all her glory. It is as if she hasn’t aged in all these years.

Sharing the video her daughter Twinkle wrote: “The heart dances and what else can the poor feet do but follow - Mother, in more ways than one, sets the bar very high:) #FreeSpirit #MamaMia.”

The Kumars, Akshay, Twinkle and daughter Nitara, are currently in Italy for a short holiday. Akshay shared a picture of the three of them on his Instagram page. We now know that Dimple too has joined them. Only one missing is their son, Aarav, who is reportedly in London for his further studies.

On the work front, both Akshay and Twinkle remain busy. Akshay has delivered yet another hit of his career with Reema Kagti’s Gold, which chronicles the 1948 Olympic gold medal win for the Indian hockey team and its journey from pre-independence era till the winning moment through the eyes of its manager called Tapan Das. Twinkle recently released her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving and has been enjoying its successful run on the stands. She remains vocal as ever on matters of public concern, be it the #MeToo movement sweeping across India or police action against activists.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 09:46 IST