Akshay Kumar vacations with wife Twinkle, daughter Nitara in Italy. See pic

For actor Akshay Kumar, the only thing that matters apart from films, is his family. One rarely finds him commenting on issues that hit headlines though his films are often about topics of national importance. However, his social media handles are often filled with pictures of his many holidays with wife Twinkle Khanna and children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

The actor has again shared a picture of the three of them —Twinkle, Nitara and himself — out on a quick vacation in Italy. Sharing an idyllic picture from the touristy beach town called San Fruttuoso in Italian Riviera, Akshay wrote: “Had a few days to spare, took off on a super quick and short vacation with the family because when you reflect back life happens in all these little moments #SanFruttuoso #ItalianRiviera.”

In the picture, we see that all three of them with their backs to the camera. While we can still see Twinkle partially (her face is also reflected on the glass in front), Akshay and daughter Nitara’s backs are visible to viewers. Akshay holds his daughter’s hand while Twinkle too is seen holding on to her daughter from the other side. All three are dressed in casual holiday attire. Stretching in front of them is the azure blue of the Mediterranean Sea with the blue sky almost matching the sea’s hues.

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple remains busy as ever with Twinkle recently participating in the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Like Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha, Twinkle was among the first few to come out in support of Tanushree Dutta when she came out with her story of harassment at the hands of Nana Patekar. Akshay meanwhile has delivered yet another hit with his film, Gold, where he plays a shrewd manager of India’s national hockey team and its gold medal winning performance in 1948 Summer Olympics.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 12:10 IST