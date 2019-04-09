Akshay Kumar shoots a special song for brother-in-law Karan Kapadia’s debut film Blank. See pic

Akshay Kumar has shot a special song for his brother-in-law Karan Kapadia’s debut film, Blank. Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: “Akshay Kumar shoots for a special song for #Blank... Stars Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia... Directed by Behzad Khambata... The song - featuring Akshay and Karan - is composed by Arko.”

He also shared a picture from the shoot which had Akshay and Karan wearing white sheets.

Karan is the son of late actor Simple Kapadia and the nephew of Dimple Kapadia. Blank is a suspense thriller, where Karan will be seen playing a suicide bomber, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

On April 4, the trailer of the film was launched and sharing it, Akshay had written how he had seen Karan grow up from a lanky boy into a young man. He wrote: “Have watched him grow up from a lanky little kid to this fine young man. Extremely happy to share the #BlankTrailer introducing @KapadiaKaran!”

After Kesari, Akshay was busy shooting for his film, Good News. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The story revolves around Akshay and Kareena, who play a married couple, trying to have a baby. Diljit and Kiara play a Punjabi couple, who are also trying for a baby in the film.

Akshay also has two more films in the pipeline -- Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Tamil actor Nithya Menen and Housefull 4, being directed by Farhad Samji. Akshay’s last release Kesari has done exceedingly well and had already collected Rs 143.02 crore by the end of its third week at the domestic box office. The film narrates the true story of Battle of Saragarhi, fought between 21 Sikh soldiers of Sikh regiment of British Indian Army and an army of 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

