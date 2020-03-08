Akshay Kumar wishes skipper Harmanpreet ahead of women’s T20 World Cup finals, urges team to win. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 12:23 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday to wish team India and skipper Harmanpreet ahead of the women’s T20 World Cup finals on Sunday. The actor urged the team to go for the kill and win the tournament and the trophy.

Sharing the clip, he wrote: “Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!! P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday :)” He also asked Harmanpreet to have fun on her birthday on Sunday.

In the clip, Akshay said, “I would like to congratulate Harmanpreet and team India for reaching the finals of T20 World Cup finals. I remember when you all had reached the finals of one-day World Cup, I was also present there with all of you. This time round, you have already won our hearts with your spectacular performance that you have displayed. Now’s the time to conquer the world. Chak de phatte!”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also wished the team good luck. “The women’s team plays the finals today.. What a way to bring in #WomensDay Let’s do this girls! #TeamIndia #T20WorldCupFinal,” he wrote in a tweet.

Indian team will meet the Australian team in the finals on Sunday, to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

Akshay, meanwhile, preps for the release of his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The film will see him pairing up with Katrina Kaif after 10 years. They last worked together in Tees Maar Khan (2010).

At the trailer launch of the film, Akshay spoke about the experience of working with her and said, “There is one scene in which Katrina has performed so beautifully that after the shot I have become a big fan of her and her acting talent. Earlier, I was admirer of her beauty but after this film, I have become admirer of her acting. She has done a brilliant job in this film. When she started off, she didn’t know a single word of Hindi but today she is working with big stars of this industry.”

