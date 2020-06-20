e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alaya F says she is not sure of her future projects: ‘We are in a state of limbo’

Alaya F says she is not sure of her future projects: ‘We are in a state of limbo’

Alaya F, who made her film debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, said that though she was in talks with people on future projects before the lockdown came into force, she doesn’t know their status as of now.

bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2020 10:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman.
         

Actor Alaya F, who made her film debut with Tabu and Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year, said she does not know the status of her future films. Speaking to Mid Day, she said that before the lockdown, she was in talks with some people for her future projects.

She was quoted as saying: “My film released, and then we went into lockdown. I had just entered the industry, and had charted a long [journey] to get to this point. I was in conversation with a few people for some projects, but now I don’t know where the films stand. We are in a state of limbo.” She, however, added that she was preparing for another project but refused to divulge more.

With many Bollywood artists venturing into the digital domain, is she keen on doing so early in her career? “I have received a lot of offers, and I am interested in dabbling in the OTT space. If a project resonates with me, I will do it.”

Alaya played Saif and Tabu’s daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “Alaya F is a good fit for Tia, the girl out to find her dad. Vulnerable and honest, her chemistry with Saif lifts the film. Jawaani Jaaneman is, however, Saif’s vehicle. His self-aware portrayal of Jazz is endearing, making us root for him. His comic timings keep the film breezy, aided as he is by Hussain and Abbas Dalal’s dialogues. The ensemble cast – led by Kumud, Kubbra Sait as Jazz’s friend-cum-stylist and Farida Jalal as his stressed mother – is fantastic.”

With the shocking and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate on nepotism is back. Speaking about her privilege at the time of the release of her film, Alaya, daughter of actor Pooja Bedi, had said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror: “We need to realise that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it.”

