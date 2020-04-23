e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alaya F suffered third-degree burn on her leg 3 days before Jawaani Jaaneman shoot: ‘They had to literally CGI it out’

Alaya F suffered third-degree burn on her leg 3 days before Jawaani Jaaneman shoot: ‘They had to literally CGI it out’

Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Jawaani Jaaneman, said she suffered a major burn on her leg just three days before the shoot.

bollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:26 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alaya F suffered a major injury just before her debut film went on floors.
Alaya F suffered a major burn on her leg just three days before the shoot of her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Since the burn was still fresh, it could not be covered up with make-up and had to be removed digitally during post-production.

In an Instagram live with BollywoodLife, Alaya said, “Three days before the shoot began, I was at a restaurant somewhere in London, where I ordered a nice kettle of piping hot green tea. I remember, I was pouring a cup for one of my friends while I was talking to another and I suddenly poured this piping hot tea straight on my leg. Following this, I had a massive third-degree burn on my leg, which was huge and fleshy and had a lot of pus.”

Saif Ali Khan, who played Alaya’s father in Jawaani Jaaneman, was shocked when she came on the set with a “proper third-degree burn”. She thought that she could hide it with make-up, but that was not an option.

“I thought it would get covered with make-up, but they (the makers) told me I would get an infection if make-up was on. They had to literally CGI it out of the film. There are burn clean-ups that have happened and they had VFXed it out,” she said.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan reveals how son Taimur is dealing with the lockdown

Alaya got a thumbs up from critics for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, which was a success at the box office as well. The film also starred Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles.

Even though Alaya is just one-film-old, she already has a number of projects in her kitty. Jackky Bhagnani, who produced Jawaani Jaaneman under his banner Pooja Entertainment, has signed her for another film. She has also signed a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani, who co-produced her debut film under his banner Northern Lights Films.

