Ali Fazal turns Batman and helps ‘people in desperate need for food’, watch video

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:11 IST

Ali Fazal is the hero we need right now. As the lives of millions are affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor put on a Batman mask and ensured that “people in desperate need for food” in Mumbai did not go hungry.

Sharing a hilarious video of himself driving around the city in his superhero get-up while listening to 90s Bollywood songs, Ali wrote, “Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter.”

Richa Chadha could not resist showering her boyfriend with love. She commented on his Instagram post, “Hahaha oh my heart!” Nimrat Kaur was in splits after watching the video, while Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt lauded him for his gesture.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ali and Richa’s wedding has been postponed. The two actors were all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony in April, which would reportedly be attended by high-profile international celebrities including Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh and Freida Pinto.

However, Ali and Richa have deferred their wedding to the second half of 2020, as of now. A spokesperson for them confirmed the news and said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected.”

