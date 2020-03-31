e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ali Fazal turns Batman and helps ‘people in desperate need for food’, watch video

Ali Fazal turns Batman and helps ‘people in desperate need for food’, watch video

Ali Fazal donned a Batman mask as he set out to help those who did not have any food due to the coronavirus outbreak.

bollywood Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ali Fazal is doing his bit to help the people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Ali Fazal is doing his bit to help the people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
         

Ali Fazal is the hero we need right now. As the lives of millions are affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor put on a Batman mask and ensured that “people in desperate need for food” in Mumbai did not go hungry.

Sharing a hilarious video of himself driving around the city in his superhero get-up while listening to 90s Bollywood songs, Ali wrote, “Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter.”

Richa Chadha could not resist showering her boyfriend with love. She commented on his Instagram post, “Hahaha oh my heart!” Nimrat Kaur was in splits after watching the video, while Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt lauded him for his gesture.

 

Richa Chadha left a sweet comment on Ali Fazal’s Instagram post.
Richa Chadha left a sweet comment on Ali Fazal’s Instagram post.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ali and Richa’s wedding has been postponed. The two actors were all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony in April, which would reportedly be attended by high-profile international celebrities including Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh and Freida Pinto.

Also see | Richa Chadha shares video chat with Ali Fazal after wedding postponed: ‘Feels like I haven’t seen you in forever’. Watch video

However, Ali and Richa have deferred their wedding to the second half of 2020, as of now. A spokesperson for them confirmed the news and said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Covid-19: 3.2 lakh beds for isolation as Railways modifies 20,000 coaches
Covid-19: 3.2 lakh beds for isolation as Railways modifies 20,000 coaches
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news