Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt is baking for sister Shaheen, she says ‘little pudding making pudding’. See pics

Alia Bhatt is baking for sister Shaheen, she says ‘little pudding making pudding’. See pics

Alia Bhatt is cooking treats for her loved ones during the lockdown. She was earlier seen self-isolating with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor but it looks like sister Shaheen is also with them.

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 08:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt is clicking photos and mixing up some puddings.
Alia Bhatt is clicking photos and mixing up some puddings.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt has found a sweet way to be productive during the lockdown. On Sunday, she cooked up a tasty meal in her kitchen.

Shaheen shared a photo of Alia in the kitchen, whipping up a pudding and flashing a big smile. The actor is seen in a simple T-shirt and pyjamas while Shaheen takes her picture. “Little pudding making pudding.”

 

It was earlier found that Alia is in lockdown together with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. It now seems as if her sister Shaheen is also there with the two.

Alia also shared a photo of herself, quoting some lyrics from Coldplay’s song Magic. In the picture, the Gully Boy actor is seen seated with her head resting on a table. She is seen in a no make-up look with an adorable smile. “Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do,” she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do 🤞

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also read: Chahatt Khanna breaks silence on ‘quarantine love’ with Mika Singh

The picture was flooded with compliments from other celebs. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “It’s a tutorial.” Zoya Akhtar called her ‘Lovely’.

Recently, Alia was part of a short film on spreading coronavirus awareness. The film, titled Family, also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra and many other film stars.

Filmmaker Prasoon Pandey said it was Ranbir and Alia who suggested the director to not limit it to just the Hindi film industry. He also said that the couple shot each others’ segments for the film.

