Alia Bhatt is on a work-cum-vacation mode in Ooty for Sadak 2’s shoot. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2, is clearly enjoying her time in Ooty. The actor took to Instagram to share new pictures from the hill station.

The actor posted two picture of herself, on a swing, in what looks like a garden and wrote: “.. don’t forget to play.” In the pictures, Alia is dressed casually in a track bottom, a T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket. Clearly, Alia is making the most of shooting and enjoying the joys of nature as well.

Alia had earlier put up a picture with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen and written: “a whole lotta love.” Alia has been shooting for Sadak 2 and clearly in awe of her father, Mahesh. Posting a picture of the clapboard on the first day of shoot, she wrote, “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that’s my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here’s to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!”

Sadak 2 is a sequel of the ’90s hit Sadak, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It marks the return of Mahesh to direction after nearly 20 years. The original film told an unlikely love story between a sex worker and a young man.

Alia has her kitty full with films: she has been shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama, Brahmastra where she will be seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, where she will be seen opposite Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s multi starrer, Takht, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

