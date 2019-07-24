Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen’s Ooty break with mom Soni Razdan is made of ‘whole lotta love’ poses, sibling revelry. See video, pics

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Ooty for the shoot of her next film Sadak 2, shared a new picture with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. The sweet picture, which shows the mother and two girls in a huddle, is already winning the internet.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote: “a whole lotta love” followed by red heart emoji. Alia and Shaheen are wrapped in a red shawl while Soni sports a heavy jacket. Shaheen also shared a video where Alia is seen making faces at the camera as the entire family, including dad Mahesh, sit at the breakfast table.

Alia will star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in a sequel of the ’90s film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Sadak starred actor Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and told an unlikely story between a sex worker and a young man. Incidentally, Sadak 2 is being directed by Mahesh too, who returns to direction after nearly 20 years.

In May this year, on the first day of the shoot of the film, Alia had shared her feelings on being directed by her father, an experience new to her as her has never directed her before. She wrote: “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2.And that’s my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here’s to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!”

Apart from this film, Alia also has Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious Brahmastra for which she has been shooting for a while in different places including Mumbai and Varanasi. Alia has also being jetting off to New York with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to meet his father Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment in the US for cancer.

Alia remains one of the most busy stars in Bollywood. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ishaallah with Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s Takht, a multi-starrer also featuring Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 09:56 IST