Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt joins SS Rajamouli’s RRR shoot, see pics here

Alia Bhatt joins SS Rajamouli’s RRR shoot, see pics here

Actor Alia Bhatt arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday to begin shooting for her portion in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. She will be stationed in the city for two weeks.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:55 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt will play a character called Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
Alia Bhatt will play a character called Sita in SS Rajamouli's RRR.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday joined the sets of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR and began shooting. In the film, she plays a character called Sita and is paired opposite Ram Charan.

Alia arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday. Her pictures clicked at the airport went viral on social media. This project marks her Telugu debut. “Yes, Alia has joined the sets and she begins shooting from today. She will complete her portion in the next 2-3 weeks and then leave,” a source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times.

 
 

Originally, Alia was expected to join the sets on November 2. However, her dates got shuffled by a few weeks.

The shoot of RRR resumed after close to eight months on October 6. The makers recently completed a 50-day major action sequence which they shot without a break. RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

 
 

The makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video in March. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character. In October, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video.

Also read: Aditya Narayan says he will move into 5 BHK flat with wife Shweta Agarwal soon: ‘I have been saving since years’

The project, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which will be released in five languages.

RRR, which will be released in five languages, is expected to hit the screens worldwide next year. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

