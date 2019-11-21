Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to be ‘grand and beautiful’, sets more lavish than Padmaavat: report

bollywood

Alia Bhatt is all set to work in her first Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, tentatively titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. Going by reports, the film might be the most grand film ever made by the filmmaker, bigger than his last film, Padmaavat.

According to a report on Pinkvilla, Alia was passing by the sets of Gangubai and thought of having a look at the set erected specially for the shoot of the film. A source told the portal, “Alia Bhatt was passing by and was completely awestruck by the magnanimity of the sets. The movie set for Gangubai is not just larger than life but also a lot more grand and beautiful than Sanjay sir’s earlier films like Padmaavat and Ram Leela. There is a lot of fine detailing that has gone into the making of the set and it is bigger than what anyone would have ever since.”

There are also reports that actor Ajay Devgn will also make a special appearance in the film. He had featured in Bhansali’s 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, also featuring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. This will be his first collaboration after 20 years.

A source told PTI, “It is not a full-fledged part but a special appearance. It is a very interesting role. An official statement in this regard will be made soon.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to hit movie theatres on September 11, 2020. The shooting for the film is likely to begin in December. Bhansali will co-produce the film with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.

The filmmaker recently announced another project, Baiju Bawra. The film is slated to release around Diwali 2021, after the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia was earlier scheduled to star in Bhansali’s Inshallah, starring Salman Khan as the male lead. The film which was supposed to be a co-production between Salman and Bhansali’s banners, would have marked the director-actor duo’s first collaboration in two decades after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The project was shelved in August.

