Alia Bhatt takes us inside Ranbir Kapoor's birthday celebrations, says 'Happy Birthday 8'

Alia Bhatt takes us inside Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations, says ‘Happy Birthday 8’

Actor Alia Bhatt gave us a glimpse inside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations on Monday. As the actor turned 38, Alia shared a smiling photo of him as he is surrounded by cake.

bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2020 18:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, Alia Bhatt shares a photo of their celebrations.
On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, Alia Bhatt shares a photo of their celebrations.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt shared the perfect birthday picture of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as he was surrounded by cakes. With a heart emoji, Alia shared the smiling photo of Ranbir and wrote, “Happy Birthday 8”. Ranbir turned 38 on Monday.

Ranbir had a quiet celebration with his family and close friends. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a glimpse of a birthday lunch which featured Ranbir and their mother Neetu Kapoor. . “Birthday lunch. Happiest birthday, Rans,” Riddhima wrote with the photo.

 
View this post on Instagram

happy birthday 8 ❤️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Earlier in the day, she had wished Ranbir with a photo collage featuring family photos spanning a few years. Other than Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima, the photos also had Rishi Kapoor and Riddhima’s husband Bharat and their daughter. Rishi Kapoor died earlier this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also wished their cousin. “Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro,” Kareena wrote with photos featuring Ranbir and her with aunt Rima Jain who also celebrates her birthday today.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a few years and have weathered quite a few speculations and Twitter storms. The two stayed together during the pandemic as well.

“Honestly, I am not playing hide-and-seek. I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat,” Ranbir had said about their relationship earlier.

“There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner,” he added.

The two will also be seen in Brahmastra, an ambitious sci-fi thriller that has been in the making for a few years now.

