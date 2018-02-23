All of me loves all of you: Bipasha Basu’s sweet birthday message for Karan Singh Grover

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are known for showering love over each other on social media, and on Karan’s birthday on Friday, we witnessed another glimpse of it. Bipasha shared a beautiful message for her husband alongside a picture. “All of me loves all of you. Happy Birthday my sweetheart,” she wrote.

Basu and Grover are currently on vacation in Goa.

Some days ago, the couple was in news for shooting a condom ad. Bipasha had talked to ANI about the ad. She had said, “The idea is to create awareness on the subject; it’s the need of the hour. I am doing no wrong by endorsing condoms.”

The couple married in April, 2016. Bipasha also recently dismissed rumours about the couple expecting their first child. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation again. Guys i am not pregnant. Kinda getting irritating. Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it.”

