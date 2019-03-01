Alok Nath is playing a judge in sexual harassment-themed film titled #MainBhi, asks ‘Is there a problem?’

Actor Alok Nath, accused of rape during the #MeToo movement that arrived in India late last year, will star in a film about sexual harassment, in which he will play a judge. The film is reportedly titled #MainBhi (Hindi for #MeToo).

The actor told Mumbai Mirror, “I’m not doing any films at the moment. This was something I shot for a while ago.” He continued, “Is there a problem? You sound sad that I’m doing a film. It’s a puny role for poor producers, let it release.”

Actor Khalid Siddiqui provided more details to Mumbai Mirror about the film and Alok’s role. “The film deals with child molestation, a subject that hasn’t been tapped on screen often, particularly with regard to boys. My character, along with the other, are affected by incidents that change our lives. We hope the film starts a debate on the subject,” he said.

He said that Alok delivers an impassioned speech towards the end of the film about how molestation is wrong. The film has been directed by Nisar Khan and also stars Sonali Raut, Shawar Ali and Imran Khan.

In October, 2018, a case of rape was lodged against Alok after a complaint lodged by writer Vinta Nanda. Actors Sandhya Mridul, Himani Shivpuri and Deepika Amin shared their own stories of having faced harassment at Alok’s hands. He has been expelled from the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) and has been granted anticipatory bail.

Alok has denied the allegations. His lawyer called Nanda’s allegations “imaginary”, “a fairy tale” and “comic book.” He is seeking Re 1 and an apology from Vinta as compensation.

