Home / Bollywood / Amid lockdown, celebs unite to spread hope, positivity through new song Zindagi Ko Jeelay Zara

Amid lockdown, celebs unite to spread hope, positivity through new song Zindagi Ko Jeelay Zara

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 14:50 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Esha Deol features in the video of a special song
Actor Esha Deol features in the video of a special song
         

To uplift the spirits of people and spread hope and positivity amid the lockdown, actors Vivek Anand Oberoi, Esha Deol, Isha Koppikar, Ravi Kishan, and many others came together for a new inspirational song - Zindagi Ko Jeelay Zara. After watching this music video, filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media, and wrote, “Brought a wide smile on my face!..”

Self-shot from their home, the actors, and many other people from different walks of life across New York, England, New Zealand, and Dubai, can be seen having a ball time with their family, dancing, cooking, and much more.

 

“Staying at home for more than a month and a half is tough and while some are utilising this time and bringing up their talent out of compulsion or boredom, many feel tend to low and depressing at times. So I thought to capture all the best memories of the lockdown and of doing something which would make people happy and feel positive,” director Soham Shah says.

It took just one message for Shah to bring all the actors together for this great cause. “I share a great bond with actors Vivek, Isha, Esha and Ravi and so I messaged them if they can share a one minute clip showcasing what they are doing amid the lockdown. Something candid and fun like dancing or cooking or as simple as reading a book or spending time with their family. And within three days, everybody shared the clips. It was such a humbling experience,” Shah shares.

 

While composers Amjad, Nadeem and Aamir worked on the lyrics, Shah’s friends Shreya Thakkar and Bhishma Thakkar, sang this song from the US. Till the time this pandemic gets over, Shah says, “It’s important to stay positive and enjoy this phase by doing something or the other and staying connected with everyone online. We all have to fight this together and get back to our normal life.”

