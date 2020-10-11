e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amit Sial: My career was dying out, OTT saved me

Amit Sial: My career was dying out, OTT saved me

Actor Amit Sial, who has also been part of web series such as Mirzapur, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega, Smoke, Hostages among others, says his success on OTT has helped give push to his film career as casting people and producers are seeing him in new light. 

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Amit Sial will be next seen in Mirzapur season 2.
Actor Amit Sial will be next seen in Mirzapur season 2.
         

The OTT platforms have introduced the audiences to many such actors who otherwise were just doing bit roles here and there in films. Amit Sial, who is one of them, is elated and indebted to the OTT medium for reviving his sinking acting career.

“For me, the approach was very simple, my career was dying out. I was not getting the kind of films that I wanted to and whatever I was getting was not satisfying at all. OTT was a savior for me, it saved me because I was actually on the verge of giving up and this close to being in a state of disillusionment about what to do next and how to do it, and how to revive the career. And then I got Inside Edge and things just took off from there,” shares Sial.

The actor has also been part of web series such as Mirzapur, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega, Smoke, Hostages among others. His success on OTT has also helped give push to his film career as casting people and producers are seeing him in new light. 

“I think it has been a nice gradual change because I have been able to pull off various characters. Some have been meaty and some not so meaty but I got to do interesting characters and that is exactly what I wanted in life and my career,” the actor explains.

Sial also prefers the OTT over films because of the superiority of content and the novelty.

“My work got noticed because of the storylines and content of the show. It is much braver than in films... in films there is no experimentation happening. That is my kind of zone and I think I have fared quite well in that zone and it was noticeable,” he adds.

Sial reveals that he is someone who is open to new opportunities all the time and that is how OTT happened to him. And he does not think of it as a lesser medium.

“The kind of work that goes into making a web series is more of less how you make a film. And it is not something that is lower on quality as compared to films. The format is different, but there is much more hard work and sweat that goes into making an OTT project. Now films are also coming on OTTs, so the line has diminished,” he concludes.

