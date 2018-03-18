Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan share adorable pics with Shweta Bachchan on her birthday

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchna wished his elder sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Instagram on her birthday. Abhishek posted a photo with Shweta and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the Big sis! Have a super year Shwetdi. Love you. #theOG #GangstaSquad.”

On Saturday, Shweta turned 44. Her dad and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also posted a photo with her on Instagram. He captioned it, “Shweta .. I love you .. can I have you back like this .”

Shweta Bachchan is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his film with Rishi Kapoor, 102 Not Out. This year, he will also be seen with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan.

Abhishek Bachchan has also started shooting for Manmarziyaan, his film with director Anurag Kashyap.